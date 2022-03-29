Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XOS stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Get XOS alerts:

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOS by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.