XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPEV. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 6.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 39.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

