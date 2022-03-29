XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPEV. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.
NYSE:XPEV opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 6.81.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
