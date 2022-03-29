Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

