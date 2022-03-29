Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 2.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 66,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 67,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
