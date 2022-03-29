Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of Yum China worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

