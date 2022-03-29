Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 56.7% in March

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Yunji alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yunji by 37,441.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.