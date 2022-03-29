Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will report $10.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.02 billion. American International Group posted sales of $10.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

