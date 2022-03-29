Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) will report $10.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.02 billion. American International Group posted sales of $10.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.