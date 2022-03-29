Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to announce $255.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $219.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,174,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $7,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

