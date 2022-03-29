Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

