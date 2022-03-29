Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

