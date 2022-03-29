Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.66. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

NYSE:J opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

