Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post sales of $8.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.71 billion to $40.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.11 billion to $43.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

