Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $235.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

