Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Lion Electric reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Shares of LEV opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.