Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE ALG opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

