Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report $157.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $157.80 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CARS opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

