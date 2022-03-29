Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to announce $478.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $433.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

