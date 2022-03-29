Zacks: Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $73.10 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $301.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $327.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

