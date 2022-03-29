Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $135.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $134.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

