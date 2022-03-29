Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

