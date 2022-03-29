Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $235.90 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

