Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.61 Million

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $772.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.49 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $726.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

VRSK stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

