Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

