Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

