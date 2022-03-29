Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.73 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $27.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $29.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $99,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

