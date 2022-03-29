Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.31 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

