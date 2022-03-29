Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.89 Million

Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report $205.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $207.80 million. Trupanion reported sales of $154.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,532. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Trupanion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trupanion by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.