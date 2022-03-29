Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,915 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

