Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.