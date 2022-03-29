Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BRGet Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $193,556,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

