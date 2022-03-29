Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

