ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ZaZa Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

