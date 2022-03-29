Zeepin Market Capitalization Achieves $353,636.66 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $353,636.66 and $12,217.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

