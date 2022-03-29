ZINC (ZINC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $26,034.78 and $6.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00108644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

