$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock worth $4,355,528. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,844,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

