$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock worth $4,355,528. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,844,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

