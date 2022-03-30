$11.48 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will report $11.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.16 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $14.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $84.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $390.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

