$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $17.83 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.