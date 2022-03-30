23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ME stock traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 3.90. 1,511,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,877. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 3.24 and a 52 week high of 13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.08.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

