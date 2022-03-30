251,340 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 358,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 563,329 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,173,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 649,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period.

FPEI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 26,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

