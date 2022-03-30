$276.90 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $276.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.32 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

NuVasive stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,018,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.