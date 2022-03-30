$287.73 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to announce $287.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NYSE:AWI opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after buying an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.