$297.75 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to report $297.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

