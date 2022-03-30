$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.84 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 93.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

