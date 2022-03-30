$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $19.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

