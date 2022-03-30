41,917 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. 329,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

