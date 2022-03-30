$425.57 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will post $425.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $433.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

