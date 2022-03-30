$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

