$700.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to post $700.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.30 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of LAZ opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazard by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 123,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

