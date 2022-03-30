$738.64 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $738.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $737.96 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

