$8.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.14 billion and the highest is $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $43.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

